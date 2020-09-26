B.C. election 2020: Victoria-Swan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

It feels at this point, in this first week of the campaign, that Rob Fleming has spent more of his life in politics than he has out of it.

The former student government president and city councillor is running for re-election.

Fleming has represented Victoria-Hillside and now Victoria-Swan Lake since 2005, and is looking to win his fifth election.

Provincially, the 48-year-old’s profile has never been bigger, having served as the education minister since 2017. He will be questioned often during the campaign over his government’s decision to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2017, he won the riding with 13,374 votes, beating out BC Green candidate Chris Maxwell who received 7,413 votes. BC Liberal Stacey Piercey finished third with 3,960 ballots.

This was one of six ridings in B.C. where the Greens finished second in 2017.

Candidates

BC NDP: Rob Fleming

Swing Riding Meter

The riding has been held by the BC NDP since 1991, except for the 2001 race when it went to the BC Liberals.

It was the 56th closest race in the province in 2017 based on winning percentage. Fleming won by 23.9 per cent.

2017 Results

BC NDP: Rob Fleming, 13,374 votes (53.61%)

BC Greens: Christopher AMaxwell 7,413 votes (29.71%)

BC Liberals: Stacey Piercey, 3,960 votes (15.87%)

Vancouver Island Party: David Costigane 203 votes (0.81% votes)

