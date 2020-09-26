B.C. election 2020: Saanich North and the Islands

Send this page to someone via email

A three-way race turned into a slam-dunk victory — that’s what BC Green Party candidate Adam Olsen did in Saanich North and the Islands in 2017.

Olsen finished third in 2013, only 400 votes behind the winner, New Democrat Gary Holman. Fast forward to 2017 as Olsen took the seat by more than 4,000 votes.

It was the turn-around part of an historic election for the BC Greens, who won three seats and held the balance of power in the legislature.

Olsen returns to the ballot, and appears to be running against new faces this time.

The riding is the safest of the three BC Green seats won three years ago, and Olsen’s profile only rose during his time as interim party leader.

Stephen Roberts will run for the third straight time for the Liberals in Saanich North and the Islands.

Nominated Candidates

BC Greens: Adam Olsen

BC Liberals: Stephen Roberts

Swing Riding Meter

The BC Liberals won the seat in 1991, 1996, 2001, 2005 and 2009. Then the BC NDP managed to squeak out a victory in 2013 before the Greens took over in 2017.

Saanich North and the Islands was the 24th closest race out of 87 ridings, based on winning percentage in 2017. Olsen by 11.4 per cent, making it the second closest Green result that year.

Election Results 2017

BC Greens: Adam Olsen — 14,775 votes (41.95%)

BC NDP: Gary Holman — 10,764 votes (30.56%)

BC Liberals: Stephen P. Roberts — 9,321 votes (26.46%)

Independent: Jordan Templeman — 364 votes (1.03%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest candidate information, interviews and events in the campaign.

