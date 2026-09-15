PQ touts balanced-budget plan as leaders prepare to face off in pivotal debate

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The Parti Québécois is pitching itself as the party of fiscal discipline just hours before Quebec’s first leaders’ debate, unveiling a plan Tuesday that promises to balance the provincial budget by 2028-29 while campaigning in an election where many voters remain undecided.

The PQ says it would eliminate the deficit a year earlier than the current government’s target through $6.6 billion in spending reductions over five years, with the savings redirected toward health care, education and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

“We wanted to be the last because we wanted to be sure all our promises were in there,” PQ candidate and economist Nicolas Marceau told reporters while presenting the party’s financial framework.

The announcement came as the leaders of Quebec’s five main political parties stepped back from the campaign trail to prepare for Tuesday night’s TVA debate, a key moment in a race that remains fluid despite the PQ’s position near the top of most polls.

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Recent surveys suggest a significant number of Quebecers have yet to make up their minds or could still change their vote before election day on Oct. 5.

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For many voters, the issues extend beyond the sovereignty question that has long defined the PQ.

On the campaign trail, Quebecers cited concerns ranging from affordability and housing to homelessness, immigration, language policy and economic uncertainty linked to the United States.

“The economy, which directly connects to the tariff situation in the U.S.,” was among the issues one voter identified as a priority heading into the debate.

Others pointed to rising living costs, while some anglophone voters said Quebec’s language laws remain an important consideration.

The PQ’s fiscal pitch is aimed at those concerns.

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Marceau said a PQ government would reduce overall government spending while lowering taxes for businesses and cutting subsidies to multinational corporations. He declined to say how many public-sector jobs could be eliminated, saying only that the party wants to reduce the province’s payroll by 2.5 per cent.

The promise comes as all parties grapple with a difficult budget reality. Quebec’s balanced-budget legislation requires the province to erase its multi-billion-dollar deficit by 2029-30, and the auditor general recently warned that significant efforts will be needed to restore fiscal health.

The financial plan also gives the PQ another opportunity to broaden its appeal beyond sovereignty as rivals try to chip away at its support.

The party remains the front-runner in many polls, but opponents have repeatedly attacked its promise to hold a referendum during a first mandate, despite polls suggesting most Quebecers do not want another sovereignty vote.

Meanwhile, CAQ Leader Christine Fréchette is attempting to convince voters that her party represents renewal after years in government, even as the CAQ grapples with its latest controversy, while Liberal Leader Charles Milliard has sought to build momentum despite continued challenges among francophone voters.

The Conservative Party of Quebec is looking to convert growing support into its first seat in the National Assembly, while Québec solidaire is fighting to remain a significant force in the campaign.

With less than three weeks remaining before voters head to the polls, Tuesday night’s debate could prove critical for parties searching for an edge among undecided Quebecers.