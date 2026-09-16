After Niagara Falls ferris wheel cancellation, opponents set sights on other Ford government proposals

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Premier Doug Ford’s plans to boost tourism to Niagara Falls could face another wave of local pushback as opponents look to capitalize on the government’s decision to cancel a proposal to build a second ferris wheel in the middle of a popular park.

In 2025, as part of the government’s Destination Niagara strategy — internally nicknamed ‘Vegas of the North’ — Ford pledged to back a new observation wheel and electric tram that would give tourists new vantage points of the falls.

While the Niagara Parks Commission has yet to find a proponent to design, finance and build out the premier’s vision, the government said both attractions would sit in the middle of Queen Victoria Park, often described as the “heart” of Niagara Falls.

The ferris wheel was met with backlash from local and provincial politicians along with community members who questioned the necessity of the attraction.

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“It was not only unnecessary; it was stupid,” said Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates who added that it made “no sense to have two ferris wheels basically a block apart.”

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, who stood beside Ford and other cabinet ministers when the initial announcement was made, shared the same view that the current SkyWheel is sufficient.

“I’ve never been okay with the idea,” Diodati told Global News of the province’s plans. “At first blush, when I heard [the idea] I thought we already have a Ferris wheel.”

Gates, who stressed that he supports development and tourism at the falls, launched and petition and town hall meetings gaining support from some 11,000 people in the area opposed to the plans.

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“We had 1,200 people at our town hall, and people were really concerned, really upset with the second Ferris wheel. They don’t want to destroy Queen Victoria Park,” Gates said.

At the same time, Diodati said he contacted Harry Oakes with HOCO Entertainment, the owner of the Niagara SkyWheel, to look into building the biggest ferris wheel in Canada on the existing Clifton Hill site.

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“I met with him and I said, ‘listen, would you be willing to build a bigger, better Ferris wheel on Clifton Hill, and he said, ‘I absolutely would. If I can get assurance the province won’t build another one,” Diodati said of the discussion with Oakes.

“So he stepped up, met with tourism officials and presented his idea. The province loved it, and they decided they’re not moving forward with any other Ferris wheel in Niagara Falls.”

Buoyed by the victory, Gates is now looking at the Ford government’s second proposal that the province said would run through Queen Victoria Park: an all-season, 3.8-kilometre, automated electric tram.

“Its suspended capsules would give visitors unmatched views of Niagara Falls while

connecting them to major attractions across the park,” the government’s proposal said.

“It’s an amusement ride that’s going to go through the falls to give you a better, higher look,” Gates said.

“I want more information on it, and I firmly believe that the 11,000 people that signed the petition for the Ferris wheel, there will be just as many upset once they get the information on the [tram].”

Diodati, who serves as a member of the Niagara Parks Commission board, denied that the province is looking to build a tram.

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“It’s not a tram. The idea is it would be an electric pulley system, green visitor transportation system. A way to get people right through the park without having to drive their vehicles,” Diodati told Global News .

Diodati didn’t offer details on how many stops the elevated transportation system would require, or whether supporting infrastructure would be built in Queen Victoria Park, but said the plan “fits in perfectly” with the mandate of the greenspace.

“There’s going to be public meetings for the public to weigh in to actually see the concept. So right now, they’re working on those kind of those kind of details with a real sensitivity to keeping it as a green initiative.

Asked whether the tram could meet a similar fate as the ferris wheel as a result of the public consultation, Diodati was circumspect.

“It may,” Diodati said.

“That’s why we have public meetings, right? We don’t want to presuppose what the public will say.”

The Ford government didn’t offer a comment on whether it remains committed to the tram.