B.C. election 2020: Maple Ridge-Mission

The BC NDP were just hoping to have a chance in one Maple Ridge riding in 2017. Then they won both of them.

Bob D’Eith pulled off the upset over Liberal incumbent Marc Dalton, winning the seat by just 325 votes in one of the closest races in the province. Dalton was a two-term MLA when he lost and now serves as the area’s federal MP.

The BC Liberals see this as one of the NDP Metro Vancouver ridings they can take back. The NDP is riding high in the polls in Vancouver but Maple Ridge has largely been ignored for major transit infrastructure and there has been an ongoing battle between the mayor of Maple Ridge and the province over a homeless camp.

The BC Liberals have nominated Maple Ridge city councillor Chelsa Meadus.

Fun Fact: D’Eith has been nominated for two Junos and has published a novel.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Bob D’Eith

BC Liberals: Chelsa Meadus

Swing Riding Meter

The BC Liberals owned the riding, having won it all four times it was contested leading into 2017. But D’Eith ended the streak with the NDP claiming the riding for the first time since 2001.

Maple Ridge-Mission was the fourth closest riding in the province based on the winning percentage. D’Eith won by 1.2 per cent. The riding was the second closest of the 41 seats won the NDP in 2017.

Election Results 2017

NDP: Bob D’Eith, 10,989 votes (41.9%)

Liberal: Marc Dalton, 10,664 votes (40.7%)

Green: Peter Pak Chiu Tam, 3,464 votes (13.2%)

Conservative: Trevor Hamilton, 935 votes (3.6%)

Libertarian: Jeff Monds, 148 votes (0.6%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

