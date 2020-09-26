B.C. election 2020: Cariboo North

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Liberals dominated the riding of Cariboo North in the last election, but the NDP have seen success in the area in the past.

Incumbent BC Liberal Coralee Oakes won the riding by nearly 2,000 votes (more than 15 per cent) in 2017. Oakes served as minister of community, sport and cultural development in Christy Clark’s government.

However the NDP have had success in the riding in the recent past. Former NDP MLA Bob Simpson held the riding from 2005 to 2013. Simpson, however, was ejected from the party in 2010 for publicly splitting with then-party leader Carole James.

He ran again as an independent in 2013, in an election that saw Simpson and the BC NDP candidate split the vote and Oakes elected by a margin of just 603 votes.

Candidates

Liberal: Coralee Oakes

Swing riding meter

The BC Liberals won here by a healthy 15.48 per cent in 2017.

The race was the 34th closest out of 87 ridings in B.C., and the 14th closest won by the BC Liberals.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: Coralee Oakes — 6,359 votes (51.05%)

BC NDP: Scott Elliott — 4,430 votes (35.57%)

BC Greens: Richard Jaques — 919 votes (7.38%)

Conservative: Tony Goulet — 747 votes (6%)

