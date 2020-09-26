B.C. election 2020: North Vancouver-Seymour

Send this page to someone via email

The North Shore has long been traditional territory for the BC Liberals. The BC NDP was able to wrestle away North Vancouver-Lonsdale but the Liberals were able to hold on to the stronghold in both North Vancouver-Seymour and West Vancouver- Capilano.

Jane Thornthwaite has represented the riding since 2009 and although her margin of victory has gone down each election she still has a firm grip on the riding.

Thornwthwaite won by nearly 3,400 votes in the last election, down from when she won by more than 7,200 votes in 2009. It is clear things have changed a lot in more in a decade with younger families moving into the riding and creating a changing demographic in the community.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Jane Thornthwaite

Swing Riding Meter

The BC Liberals have held the North Vancouver-Seymour riding since 1991. The Social Credit Party held the riding from 1975 to 1991.

Story continues below advertisement

North Vancouver-Seymour was the 26th closest riding in the province in 2017. Thornthwaite won by 11.89 per cent in the last election. The riding was the 13th closest of the 43 ridings the BC Liberals won in 2017.

Election Results 2017

BC Liberals: Jane Thornthwaite, 13,194 votes (46.36%)

BC NDP: Michael Rene Charrois, 9,808 votes (34.47%)

BC Greens: Joshua Johnson, 5,208 votes (18.30%)

Libertarian: Clayton Welwood, 247 votes (0.87%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, candidate interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.