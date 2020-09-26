B.C. election 2020: Stikine

Send this page to someone via email

The BC NDP has won the Stikine riding in the last three elections, but the BC Liberals do have recent history here.

NDP incumbent Doug Donaldson, who served as forestry minister in John Horgan’s government, is not running again.

The New Democrats are facing a controversy of their own making as well. The party has nominated former federal MP Nathan Cullen to run, but only after sidelining Annita McPhee, an Indigenous advocate and former Tahltan Central Government president.

Critics have accused the party of violating its equity mandate, which requires it to nominate a candidate from an equity-seeking group, such as women or people of colour, when a white, male MLA over the age of 40 does not run again.

The BC Liberals have nominated Gordon Sebastian, a lawyer, hereditary chief, and executive director of the Gitxsan Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Nathan Cullen

BC Liberals: Gordon Sebastian

Swing riding meter

The Stikine riding has gone to the BC NDP in 14 of the last 17 elections.

In 2017, Donaldson won by 13.34 per cent. It was the 31st closest race out of 87 ridings, based on margin of victory. It was the 16th closest race of the 41 seats won by the BC NDP.

2017 Election Results

BC NDP: Doug Donaldson — 4,748 votes (52.10%)

BC Liberals: Wanda Good — 3,531 votes (38.75%)

Christian Heritage: Rod Taylor — 834 votes (9.15%)

​This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 election coverage here.