B.C. election 2020: Saanich South

Home to pumpkin patches and strawberry fields, as well as swimming pools and soccer fields, Saanich South links the provincial capital’s urban and rural communities.

The area, full of both young families and retirees, has been a safe spot for the BC NDP for decades.

Lana Popham has represented constituents since 2009. She won her first election by fewer than 500 ballots, but in the two subsequent votes has grown her support to culminate in a 2017 win by more than 2,200 votes.

The incumbent agriculture minister is running for re-election.

The BC Liberals finished second in 2017, but the BC Greens were right behind them. This could be an area for Green growth if the party gets organized.

The makeup of Saanich city council provides a sense of how varied the community’s electoral leanings may be.

The council has a rookie in 20-year-old member in Ned Taylor and a veteran in Susan Brice, first elected to public office as a school trustee in 1975. Brice was also the area’s first MLA in 2001 and is the only Liberal to ever hold the seat.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Lana Popham

Swing Riding Meter

As safe a haven for the NDP as it seems, it may be surprising to note the BC Social Credit Party represented Saanich South from 1966 to 1991. The B.C. New Democrats have held it since 2001, except for the Liberal win in 2001.

Saanich South was the 25th closest race in the province in 2017 based on wining percentage. Popham won by 11.42 per cent. The riding was the 11th closest race of the 41 seats won by the NDP.

Elections Results 2017

BC NDP: Lana Popham — 11,921 votes (42.47%)

BC Liberals: David Calder — 8,716 votes (31.05%)

BC Greens: Mark Neufeld — 7,129 votes (25.39%)

Libertarian: Andrew Paul McLean — 177 votes (0.63%)

Vancouver Island Party: Richard Percival Pattee — 130 votes (0.46%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest candidate information, interviews and events in the campaign.

