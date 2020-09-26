B.C. election 2020: Langford-Juan de Fuca

Send this page to someone via email

BC NDP leader John Horgan will be defending his seat in Langford-Juan de Fuca.

The riding is relatively new, having been created in the 2015 redistricting from parts of the old Juan de Fuca district.

But the region is historically friendly territory for the New Democrats, and area voters have elected an NDP MLA in every election but one since 1991.

Horgan was elected in 2017 with close to 53 per cent of the vote and has held some version of the seat since 2005.

The southern Vancouver Island district includes the communities of Port Renfrew, Sooke, Langford and the Highlands.

Candidates

BC NDP: John Horgan

Swing riding meter

Langford-Juan de Fuca has elected an NDP MLA in four of the last five elections.

NDP Leader John Horgan won handily in 2017, defeating the BC Liberal candidate by 26.65 per cent.

The riding was the 66th closest of 87 races in the B.C. election, and the 33rd closest of the 41 seats won by the NDP.

2017 election results

BC NDP: John Horgan — 12,144 votes (52.78%)

BC Liberal: Cathy Noel — 6,062 votes (26.35%)

BC Green: Brendan Ralfs — 4,341 votes (18.87%)

Libertarian: Scott Burton — 238 votes (1.03%)

Vancouver Island Party: Willie Nelson — 222 votes (0.96%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.