B.C. election 2020: Surrey-Cloverdale

Send this page to someone via email

The BC NDP focused on the Surrey ridings in 2017, and bested two BC Liberal cabinet ministers to pick up the city’s one new riding, Surrey-Green Timbers.

So what is the party attempting to do as an encore?

The overall will be one of the main battlegrounds in 2020, and the most likely NDP pickup is in Surrey-Cloverdale.

The New Democrats have nominated former Surrey city councillor and firefighter Mike Starchuck for the job against BC Liberal incumbent Marvin Hunt,.

The riding has traditionally been a Liberal safe haven, with the party winning the seat in all seven elections since it was created in 1991.

But like so many places in Metro Vancouver, the demographics are changing. Younger families are moving in and the priorities for voters are evolving.

Story continues below advertisement

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Marvin Hunt

BC NDP: Mike Starchuck

Swing Riding Meter

The BC Liberals have won this district ever since it was created in 1991, though the 2017 election was the closest race. Marvin Hunt won by about 2,200 ballots.

Surrey-Cloverdale was the 18th closest race in 2017, based on winning percentage, out of the province’s 87 ridings. It was the eight closest race of the 43 seats the BC Liberals won that year.

2017 Election Results

BC Liberals: Marvin Hunt — 11,171 votes (48%)

BC NDP: Rebecca Smith — 8,976 votes (38.6%)

BC Greens: Aleksandra Muniak — 2,871 votes (12.37%)

Libertarian: Peter Poelstra — 263 (1.1%)

​This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.