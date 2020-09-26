B.C. election 2020: Delta North

Send this page to someone via email

From Olympic field hockey player to MLA, NDP incumbent Ravi Kahlon has taken a unique route to politics.

The Delta North MLA moved from the pitch to become a political staffer for the NDP before becoming a politician himself.

In 2017 Delta North was one of the 11 seats the BC NDP picked up in Metro Vancouver.

Kahlon defeated Liberal incumbent Scott Hamilton by more than 2,100 votes.

RCMP staff sergeant and youth mentor Jet Sunner will be running for the BC Liberals in the riding. This is a riding where the Liberals have had success before and are hoping to replicate that success.

Candidates

BC NDP: Ravi Kahlon

BC Liberals: Jet Sunner

Swing Riding Meter

In the last seven elections, the riding has gone NDP four times and Liberals three times. The governing party has won the seat four times and the opposition three times.

Delta North was the 17th closest riding in the province in 2017 based on victory percentage. Kahlon won by 9.1 per cent. It was the 8th closest race for the NDP based on victory percentage.

Election Results 2017

NDP: Ravi Kahlon — 11,465 votes (48.8%)

Liberal: Scott Hamilton — 9,319 votes (39.7%)

Green: Jacquie Miller — 2,697 votes (11.5%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.