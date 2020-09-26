B.C. election 2020: Delta South

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Liberals are seeking to retain control of Delta South.

The riding has been a reliable seat for the party for the better part of three decades, though has shown itself to have an independent streak.

In 2009, former Delta city councilor Vicki Huntington became the first independent MLA elected to the B.C. legislature since 1949, defeating BC Liberal incumbent and former attorney general Wally Opal by a narrow margin. Huntington was reelected in 2013.

Huntington retired from politics in 2017, and incumbent BC Liberal Ian Paton picked up the seat by a healthy margin.

The NDP finished a distant third, with second place going to another independent, Nicholas Wong.

Candidates

BC Liberals: incumbent Ian Paton is expected to run again.

Popular independent Vicki Huntington has been the only one to beat the BC Liberals in this riding since 1991.

In 2017, the Liberals won the riding by a margin of 18.58 per cent, making it the 44th closest of 87 races in B.C. It was the 22nd closest of the 43 ridings the Liberals won.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: Ian Paton — 11,123 votes (44.10%)

Independent: Nicholas Wong — 6,437 votes (25.52%)

BC NDP: Bruce Reid — 5,228 votes (20.72%)

BC Greens: Larry Colero — 2,349 votes (9.31%)

BCAP: Errol Sherley — 88 votes (0.35%)

