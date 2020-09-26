B.C. election 2020: Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

The Shuswap is friendly territory for the BC Liberals.

The BC NDP has only ever won in this riding four times, the last in 1991, and while Liberals have held it ever since.

Liberal incumbent Greg Kyllo was first elected here in 2013, and won again handily in 2017 by more than doubling NDP contender Sylvia Lindgren’s ballot total.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Greg Kyllo

Swing Riding Meter

This riding has elected BC Liberals in the last six consecutive turns at the polls.

Kyllo defeated his opponent in 2017 by a margin of nearly 29 per cent. Of B.C.’s 87 ridings, 73 of them were more competitive than Shuwap based on margin of victory. The Liberals won by a larger margin in just eight of the 43 seats they won in 2017.

2017 Election Results

BC Liberals: Greg Kyllo — 14,829 votes (55.08%)

BC NDP: Sylvia Lindgren — 7,161 votes (26.95%)

BC Greens: Kevin Babcock — 4,175 votes (15.71%)

Libertarian: Kevin McCormack — 410 votes (1.54%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, interviews and events in the campaign.

