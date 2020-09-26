B.C. election 2020: North Vancouver-Lonsdale

Send this page to someone via email

It was a streak-breaking victory for Bowinn Ma in 2017. Ma becoming the first NDP candidate to win the seat since the 1991 provincial election.

The 35-year-old’s victory was also hugely symbolic for the NDP and reflective of the gains the party made around Metro Vancouver. Ma defeated Liberal cabinet minister Naomi Yamamoto by nearly 2,000 votes.

Since the election, Ma has gone to work solidifying the riding and posting her work on social media. She was the first MLA to attach a wagon to her bike and cruise through the riding for mobile coffee meetings and her use of social media has gained her a following beyond the boundaries of her riding.

One of the big issues in the riding will be transportation and Ma has spearheaded the NDP’s bid for rapid transit across the Burrard Inlet.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Bowinn Ma

BC Liberal: ‘Lyn Anglin

Swing Riding Metre

North Vancouver-Lonsdale was the 10th closest riding in the province based on the winning percentage. Ma won by 7.4 per cent. Based on victory percentage, it was the fifth closest riding of all the 41 seats won by the NDP.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the 1991 election, the seat has been won twice by the NDP and five times by the BC Liberals.

2017 Election Results

BC NDP: Bowinn Ma, 12,361 votes (45.5%)

BC Liberal: Naomi Yamamoto, 10,373 votes (38.1%)

BC Green: Richard Warrington, 4,148 votes (15.3%)

Libertarian: Donald N.S. Wilson, 316 votes (1.2%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, candidate interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.