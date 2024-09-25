SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC NDP’s housing promise would finance 40% of home for first-time buyers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
A person leaves a civic election polling station in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. British Columbia goes to the polls in the 2024 election on Oct. 19. View image in full screen
A person leaves a civic election polling station in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. British Columbia goes to the polls in the 2024 election on Oct. 19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

David Eby and the BC NDP made a big campaign promise on Wednesday morning.

Eby unveiled his Opening Doors to Homeownership plan, aimed at helping first-time homebuyers.

The BC NDP leader said the plan would help eligible families purchase their first home, with the province financing 40 per cent of the price.

“Everywhere I go, families tell me they dream of buying their first home – but decades of rampant speculation in the market has put it out of reach for too many,” Eby said in a statement.

“Our plan will make that dream come true for thousands of first-time, middle-class homebuyers by substantially reducing the listing price and the mortgage you will pay.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: Rustad promising significant housing rebate'
B.C. election: Rustad promising significant housing rebate

In the BC NDP plan, residents will be able to buy units at 60 per cent of market value.

Story continues below advertisement

The contribution from the provincial government is repaid, along with a share of the appreciation, when the owner sells the unit, or after 25 years, the party explained.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The plan commits up to $1.29 billion per year in financing.

The proposal uses the same model as a project Eby recently announced with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations.

Click to play video: 'Latest rental data paints a not-so rosy picture of housing affordability in B.C.'
Latest rental data paints a not-so rosy picture of housing affordability in B.C.
Trending Now
On Monday, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad promised a tax rebate to provide relief on housing costs.

The Rustad Rebate would allow renters and homeowners to reduce their income subject to provincial income tax by up to $1,500 a month for housing costs in 2026. The rebate would rise by $500 a year to $3,000 a month in 2029.

Story continues below advertisement

Rustad was not clear on where the money for the rebate would come from and said his party needs time to look at the budget.

The BC Greens said the government needs to be held to account on housing and its promises.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices