SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Elections BC says it hasn’t called in RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2025 8:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Conservatives file complaint about alleged ‘voting irregularities’ in Surrey-Guilford riding'
BC Conservatives file complaint about alleged ‘voting irregularities’ in Surrey-Guilford riding
The B.C. Conservatives are calling for a review of last fall's election, alleging "voting irregularities." A complaint has been filed with Elections BC by the candidate in Surrey-Guildford, who lost his riding by just 22 votes. Travis Prasad reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Elections BC says it hasn’t asked the RCMP to investigate a complaint from the BC Conservatives about alleged “voting irregularities” in the October provincial election, despite a call from the party for police to get involved.

The election agency’s spokesman, Andrew Watson, says it has referred investigations to the RCMP in the past, but hasn’t done so in relation to the Conservatives’ concerns about Surrey-Guildford, where the NDP won by a razor-thin margin of 22 votes.

Watson says Elections BC is conducting a review of that race — which gave the NDP a one-seat majority — but does not have a timeline for when it will be complete.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Conservatives on Monday issued a news release calling on the RCMP to investigate mail-in votes in Surrey-Guildford that were cast by residents of Argyll Lodge, a mental health and substance abuse facility.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP Staff Sergeant Kris Clark says anyone with a complaint about B.C. elections should report it to Elections BC, and referred questions about Surrey-Guildford to the election agency.

Trending Now

Steve Kooner, the Conservatives’ critic for the Attorney-General, says police should be looking into “potential offences” under the B.C. Election Act related to 21 mail-in votes from the lodge’s residents.

The party last week said it had identified 45 suspicious votes in the riding, including those from Argyll Lodge, as well as 22 by people it said did not live in the riding, and one case of a voter who reported voting twice.

Conservative Leader John Rustad said the party wanted a commission of inquiry into the voting in Surrey-Guildford.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices