B.C. to get $3.7B in landmark tobacco settlement

British Columbia Attorney General Niki Sharma says B.C.’s share of a landmark settlement for health damages from the big tobacco firms will be about $3.7 billion.

It’s part of a $32.5-billion Canadian settlement between JTI-Macdonald Corp., Rothmans, Benson & Hedges and Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. and their creditors after more than five years of negotiations.

Sharma says they have committed to put the money toward health care costs and the health system.

More to come.