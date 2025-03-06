Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health

Another travel-related case of measles reported in Metro Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 7:32 pm
1 min read
B.C. confirms second measles case
RELATED: A second measles case has been identified in Metro Vancouver and there are more warnings of potential exposure – Feb 19, 2025
Health officials in British Columbia have confirmed another case of measles in the Lower Mainland related to travel.

The case involves a resident of the Fraser Health region who recently returned from travel to Southeast Asia. Fraser Health said it was unconnected to another case reported in February.

Another case of Measles confirmed in U.S. this time in Florida

The health authority said it was following up directly with people known to have been exposed.

However, it added that anyone who was in the Royal Columbian Hospital emergency department between 2:30 p.m. on March 3 and 2:30 a.m. on March 4 may have been exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that is transmitted by airborne spread and can cause serious illnesses including pneumonia, deafness, brain inflammation and in severe cases death.

Health Matters: 3 new measles cases confirmed in Niagara Region
“Individuals exposed to the measles virus should monitor for symptoms that may develop up to three weeks after being exposed,” Fraser Health said.

“These include fever, dry cough, runny nose, and red eyes; followed a few days later by a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body.”

Anyone who develops symptoms should let their health care provider know before they visit, to ensure proper precautions are in place.

Most Canadians are immune due to vaccination or prior natural infection. People who haven’t received two doses of the vaccine or who have never had measles are at risk.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

