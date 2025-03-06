Another travel-related case of measles reported in Metro Vancouver

Health officials in British Columbia have confirmed another case of measles in the Lower Mainland related to travel.
The case involves a resident of the Fraser Health region who recently returned from travel to Southeast Asia. Fraser Health said it was unconnected to another case reported in February.
The health authority said it was following up directly with people known to have been exposed.
However, it added that anyone who was in the Royal Columbian Hospital emergency department between 2:30 p.m. on March 3 and 2:30 a.m. on March 4 may have been exposed.
Measles is a highly contagious virus that is transmitted by airborne spread and can cause serious illnesses including pneumonia, deafness, brain inflammation and in severe cases death.
“Individuals exposed to the measles virus should monitor for symptoms that may develop up to three weeks after being exposed,” Fraser Health said.
“These include fever, dry cough, runny nose, and red eyes; followed a few days later by a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body.”
Anyone who develops symptoms should let their health care provider know before they visit, to ensure proper precautions are in place.
Most Canadians are immune due to vaccination or prior natural infection. People who haven’t received two doses of the vaccine or who have never had measles are at risk.
