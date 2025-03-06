Menu

Atmospheric river set to douse B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 8:10 pm
1 min read
A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from the rain while walking on the Stanley Park seawall across the water from downtown Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from the rain while walking on the Stanley Park seawall across the water from downtown Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Residents of B.C.’s South Coast appear set for another soaking this weekend.

An atmospheric river is forecast to hit the region bringing a hefty dose of wet weather between Friday and Sunday.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said there remains a significant amount of uncertainty about how much rain will actually fall.

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre said the west coast of Vancouver Island could see as much as 150-200 mm of rain, with 100-200 mm possible in the North Shore Mountains.

Atmospheric river set to douse B.C.’s South Coast this weekend - image

However, Gordon said amounts could be as low as 60-100 mm between Friday and Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nonetheless, it will be important to remain vigilant around rivers and creeks this weekend. Riverbanks could be unstable and water levels will be unpredictable and may rise very rapidly,” Gordon said.

“At this point, the forecast is showing the hardest-hit regions where the fire hose of water will target look to be the west coast of Vancouver Island from Sooke up to Tofino, the North Shore mountains, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast, particularly near Port Melon.”

The River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for Vancouver Island and the South Coast.

No major flooding is expected, however, people are being warned localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, and pooling water on roads is expected.

Drivers are advised to slow down, turn their lights on and use caution on the roads.

