Saanich police officer dies on duty following medical emergency

A Saanich, B.C., police officer died while on duty Wednesday.

In a statement online, Saanich Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the officer suffered a medical emergency at the agency’s department.

Duthie said that while officers and staff continue to provide policing and public safety services to Saanich, they are supporting the officer’s family and all the staff during this “very difficult and emotional time.”

“We are very grateful for all the support and assistance received yesterday from Saanich Fire, Emergency Health Services (Ambulance), the Island Health medical teams at Royal Jubilee Hospital, the Victoria Police, Oak Bay Police, Central Saanich Police, West Shore RCMP, and all other partner agencies during this difficult time.”

A procession for the officer was held outside the Saanich police headquarters on March 6.