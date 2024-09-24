SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Party leaders need to ‘quickly depoliticize’ vaccines, B.C. doctor says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 6:46 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'BC NDP brings attention to another controversial John Rustad video'
BC NDP brings attention to another controversial John Rustad video
WATCH: The BC NDP is bringing attention to another controversial video of John Rustad. In the latest video, the Conservative leader appears to downplay the magnitude of COVID-19, a virus that has killed thousands of British Columbians. Keith Baldrey has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A leading infectious disease specialist says he’s worried about vaccines becoming politicized just as B.C. heads into its fall COVID and influenza immunization campaign.

Dr. Brian Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, made the comments a day after the BC NDP released a video of BC Conservative Leader John Rustad saying he regretted taking the “so-called” COVID vaccine and claiming vaccine mandates were about “shaping opinion and control on the population.”

The comments were recorded in a June meeting with a group called BC Public Service Employees for Freedom.

Click to play video: 'BC NDP release video of John Rustad saying he regrets getting ‘so-called’ COVID vaccine'
BC NDP release video of John Rustad saying he regrets getting ‘so-called’ COVID vaccine

“We need to quickly depoliticize the whole issue of vaccination, and I think the two of them together, (BC NDP Leader David) Eby, Mr. Rustad have a unique opportunity to do that,” Conway said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would challenge him to get out there and as soon as this year’s flu shots and COVID shots are available to go and get them, go and get them on camera maybe next to Mr. Eby to depoliticize the issue.”

On Tuesday, Rustad confirmed he would get his flu shot and said both the flu shot and COVID vaccine need to be available for “vulnerable people.”

Rustad has repeatedly evaded questions about whether he believes the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine or what he meant by “control on the population.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But speaking with CKNW’s The Jas Johal Show on Monday afternoon he offered an explanation as to why he said he wished he regretted receiving the vaccine.

“After receiving the second dose of the COVID vaccine, about six weeks later I actually had a heart problem,” he said.

“And when I went in and talked to some health officials about it, the question wasn’t what were the circumstances or anything, they said, ‘Moderna?'”

Conway said that there is some evidence of heart inflammation issues associated with the vaccine, though typically in younger men.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: Day 3 on the campaign trail'
B.C. election: Day 3 on the campaign trail

But he said those instances were rare, and minuscule in comparison to the risks of heart disease associated with COVID-19 itself.

Story continues below advertisement

“The risk of cardiac side effects, cardiac symptoms as a result of COVID far outweighs any risk that’s associated with the vaccine,” Conway said.

The BC NDP, however, showed no sign of easing up their focus on the issue on Tuesday.

The party released another clip of Rustad from same June video which appears to show him agreeing that health officials had minimized the seriousness of the pandemic.

Trending Now

In the video, a speaker claims the government was “padding statistics” to “create the perception that COVID-19 is worse than it actually is,” to which Rustad responds, “You’re absolutely right, I think institutions have done that,” before pledging to ease access to information laws “so that it’s not about spin, it’s about facts.”

Rustad was asked directly Tuesday if he believed the government had inflated the impact of COVID.

“We need to look at the results and we need to look at the results compared to other jurisdictions, and that is something that will be looked at but it’s not a priority,” he said, accusing the NDP of using the issue as a distraction.

“That is an issue that has gone in the past, what I am looking at is what we need to do going forward.”

Click to play video: 'UNBC political scientist on week one of the B.C. election campaign'
UNBC political scientist on week one of the B.C. election campaign

“You’ll find him agreeing with a conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 pandemic was deliberately exaggerated and in fact wasn’t as bad as we all knew it was,” said Vancouver Kingsway candidate Adrian Dix, who served as NDP health minister.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the same kind of thing that was shouted at healthcare workers at times during the pandemic — he is supporting that view.”

Conway, meanwhile, said he hoped the election campaign could stick to substantive issues based on facts, and that all parties could get behind efforts to prepare for the fall respiratory illness season.

The COVID vaccine, he said, has saved millions of lives, and the virus continues to circulate, putting people’s health at risk.

“I would encourage us all to go to our candidates, to go to whoever we are supporting be it a Conservative, an NDP person or anyone else, and say, ‘British Columbia needs you guys to come out and support the fall vaccination campaign for COVID and flu and I really hope you do,'” he said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices