B.C. election 2020: North Coast

British Columbia’s North Coast riding has long been friendly BC NDP territory.

NDP incumbent Jennifer Rice has held the seat since 2013, and won the riding with about 57 per cent of the vote in each of the last two elections.

The BC Liberals have nominated Roy Jones Jr., a hereditary Haida chief and executive member of the National Coalition of Chiefs.

The riding spans the west coast of B.C. from near the northern tip of Vancouver Island to Lax Kw’alams, just beyond Prince Rupert, and includes a number of First Nations communities, including Bella Coola, Klemtu ad Haida Gwaii.

Candidates

BC NDP: Jennifer Rice

BC Liberals: Chief Roy Jones Jr.

Swing riding meter

The BC NDP has won this seat in every election since 1991, with the exception of 2001.

Rice won with a margin of 23.63 per cent in 2017. Fifty-four of B.C.’s 87 contests in that election had a narrower margin of victory, while 27 of the 41 seats the NDP won were tighter races.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Jennifer Rice — 5,242 votes (57.30%)

BC Liberal: Herb Pond — 3,081 votes (33.67%)

BC Greens: Hondo Arendt — 826 votes (9.03%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, candidate interviews and events in the campaign.

