B.C. election 2020: Burnaby-Deer Lake

The last election in Burnaby-Deer Lake saw a new candidate, but the same result as the previous contest.

After long time NDP MLA Kathy Corrigan decided not to run again in Burnaby-Deer Lake in 2017, Anne Kang took the NDP reigns. Kang, most recently the Minister of Citizens’ Services in the NDP government, stepped down from Burnaby city council to run for the NDP.

Kang secure nearly 9,000 votes to beat out Liberal Karen Wang and her nearly 6,500 votes. Green Canadidate Rick McGowan finished third with 2,209 votes.

Candidates

BC NDP: Anne Kang

Swing riding meter

Burnaby-Deer Lake was the 28th closest in the province based on winning percentage in the last provincial election.

Kang won by 12.35 per cent in 2017. It was the 13th closest riding of the 41 ridings won by the NDP.

2017 Results

NDP: Anne Kang — 8,747 votes (47.9%)

Liberal: Karen Wang — 6,491 votes (35.5%)

Green: Rick McGowan — 2,209 votes (12.1%)

Conservative: Graham Bowers — 589 votes (3.2%)

Independent: Elias Ishak — 229 votes (1.3%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.