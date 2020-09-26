B.C. election 2020: Skeena

Send this page to someone via email

Skeena has gone to the BC Liberal, BC NDP and Social Credit parties over the last 40 years.

The NDP has held it for a good chunk of the last 30 years, sending MLAs to Victoria between 1991 and 2001, and in 2005 and 2017.

But its big gains in Metro Vancouver in 2017 were offset by the ceding of Skeena to BC Liberal Ellis Ross.

Ross is the former chief councillor of the Haisla Nation and a supporter the province’s liquefied natural gas industry.

The BC NDP has nominated Nicole Halbauer, the chair of the board of directors at Coast Mountain College.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Ellis Ross

BC NDP: Nicole Halbauer

Swing Riding Meter

The BC Liberals won here in 2017, but the New Democrats feel it’s their traditional turf, having won it in five of the last seven elections.

Story continues below advertisement

Ross won in 2017 by 8.94 per cent. It was the 15th closest race that year, and the eighth closest of the 43 seats the Liberals won.

2017 Election Results

BC Liberals: Ellis Ross — 6,772 votes (52.23%)

BC NDP: Bruce Bidgood — 5,613 votes (43.29%)

Land Air Water: Merv Ritchie — 580 votes (4.48%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.