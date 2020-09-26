B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-Quilchena

Send this page to someone via email

It’s Andrew Wilkinson’s riding. He just won’t be campaigning there very much.

Because of COVID-19, the BC Liberal Party leader will set off across the province both virtually and in person. It’s the first time he’s campaigning as leader after being chosen to succeed Christy Clark in 2018.

Wilkinson has represented the second wealthiest riding in B.C. since 2013. He won the last election by more than 6,000 votes, after winning in the race before that by nearly 9,000.

Before him, the riding was held by former longtime BC Liberal finance minister Colin Hansen.

It’s not yet clear who will run for the BC Greens and the BC NDP, but they will struggle to gain traction in Vancouver-Quilchena either way.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Andrew Wilkinson

Swing Riding Meter

A solid Liberal riding with the party winning the seat every time since it was created 1991.

Vancouver-Quilchena was the 70th closest race out of 87 in the province in 2017, based on margin of victory percentage. Wilkinson won by 27.93 per cent.

Election Results 2017

BC Liberals: Andrew Wilkinson, 12,464 votes (55.96%)

BC NDP: Madeline Lalonde, 6,244 votes (28.03%)

BC Greens: Michael Barkusky, 3,301 votes (14.82%)

Libertarian: William Morrison, 265 votes (1.19%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.