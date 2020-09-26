B.C. election 2020: Cariboo-Chilcotin

Send this page to someone via email

The Cariboo-Chilcotin riding has been a reliable BC Liberal seat for more than a decade.

But it hasn’t always been a safe region for the party. The NDP held the seat in its previous incarnation as Cariboo South from 1991 to 2001, and picked it up again in 2005.

BC Liberal incumbent Donna Barnett, who has held the seat since 2009 and more than doubled the NDP’s vote share in the 2017 election, is not running again.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Lorne Doerkson

Swing riding meter

Based on the results of the 2017 election, Cariboo-Chilcotin is unlikely to be in play.

The BC Liberals won here by a hefty 32.54 per cent margin. There were only 12 races out of 87 where a candidate won by a bigger percentage in 2017. It was the 36th closest of the 43 seats the BC Liberals won.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Donna Barnett — 8,517 votes (58.77%)

BC NDP: Sally Watson — 3,801 votes (26.23%)

BC Greens: Rita Giesbrecht — 2,175 votes (15%)

