B.C. election 2020: Peace River North

Peace River North is among the safest BC Liberal seats in British Columbia.

The NDP’s predecessor, the Cooperative Commonwealth Federation, won the seat’s previous version in 1945, but right-leaning parties have taken it in every election since then.

BC Liberal incumbent Dan Davies won the seat in 2017 with a commanding 66.27 per cent, while the NDP came a distant third with less than seven per cent of the vote.

Peace River North is the more rural of B.C.’s two ridings in the Peace region, and includes the towns of Fort St. John and Fort Nelson.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Dan Davies

BC Conservatives: Trevor Bolin

Swing riding meter

The BC NDP have never captured this seat in modern history and only managed to win 917 votes in 2017.

Davies won the district with a huge 47.27 per cent margin of victory in the last election. Only two of B.C.’s 87 seats were won by a larger percentage in 2017. Only in Peace River South did the Liberals win by a larger margin.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Dan Davies — 9,707 votes (66.27%)

Independent: Bob Fedderly — 2,785 votes (19.01%)

BC NDP: Rob Depsey — 962 votes (6.57%)

Independent: Rob Fraser — 917 votes (6.27%)

Independent: Jeff Richert — 275 votes (1.88%)

