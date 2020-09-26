Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2020: Peace River North

By Richard Zussman & Simon Little Global News
A map of the Peace River North riding for the 2020 B.C. provincial election.
A map of the Peace River North riding for the 2020 B.C. provincial election. Elections BC

Peace River North is among the safest BC Liberal seats in British Columbia.

The NDP’s predecessor, the Cooperative Commonwealth Federation, won the seat’s previous version in 1945, but right-leaning parties have taken it in every election since then.

BC Liberal incumbent Dan Davies won the seat in 2017 with a commanding 66.27 per cent, while the NDP came a distant third with less than seven per cent of the vote.

Peace River North is the more rural of B.C.’s two ridings in the Peace region, and includes the towns of Fort St. John and Fort Nelson.

Candidates

Trending Stories
  • BC Liberals: Dan Davies
  • BC Conservatives: Trevor Bolin

Swing riding meter

The BC NDP have never captured this seat in modern history and only managed to win 917 votes in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Davies won the district with a huge 47.27 per cent margin of victory in the last election. Only two of B.C.’s 87 seats were won by a larger percentage in 2017. Only in Peace River South did the Liberals win by a larger margin.

2017 election results

  • BC Liberal: Dan Davies — 9,707 votes (66.27%)
  • Independent: Bob Fedderly — 2,785 votes (19.01%)
  • BC NDP: Rob Depsey — 962 votes (6.57%)
  • Independent: Rob Fraser — 917 votes (6.27%)
  • Independent: Jeff Richert — 275 votes (1.88%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, candidate interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC NDPBC LiberalsBC election2020 electionPeace RiverBC GreensElections BCBC election 2020Peace River NorthPeace River north electionPeace River North election 2020Peace River north election resultspeace river north riding
Flyers
More weekly flyers