B.C. election 2020: Port Moody-Coquitlam

The BC NDP spent a lot of time focusing on Port Moody-Coquitlam in 2017 and it paid off. Former city councillor Rick Glumac made the successful jump from city to provincial politics.

Glumac defeated incumbent Linda Reimer by a little more than 1,800 votes. Reimer was slowed in the closing days of the campaign after comments she made about supporting two-tiered health care became public.

Glumac has had a relatively low profile start on the provincial stage. He will be taking on army veteran and leadership coach James Robertson who will be the Liberal candidate.

Candidates

BC Liberals: James Robertson

BC NDP: Rick Glumac

BC Greens: TBD

Swing riding meter

The last four elections have shown the voters of Port Moody-Coquitlam are willing to change their minds. In 2009 the Liberals win, in a 2012 byelection the seat went NDP, back to the Liberals in 2013 and won by the NDP in 2017.

The riding was the 11th closest, based on victory percentage, out of the province’s 87 ridings. Glumac won by 7.5 per cent.

Of the 41 seats won by the NDP, Port Moody-Coquitlam was the 6th closest based on the winning percentage.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Rick Glumac — 11,754 votes (47.69%)

BC Liberal: Linda Reimer — 9,910 votes (40.20%)

BC Greens: Don Barthel — 2,985 votes (12.11%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, candidate interviews and events in the campaign.

