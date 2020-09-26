B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-Fraserview

Send this page to someone via email

As goes Vancouver-Fraserview, so goes the government.

Since 1991, when the riding was created, whoever has been chosen as its MLA has also sat in government.

This makes it prime territory for any party leader on the campaign trail. The race has been called within a thousand votes in the last three elections.

In 2017, it was a heavyweight battle between former Vancouver city councillor George Chow and then-attorney general Suzanne Anton for one of the most diverse ridings in B.C.

Chow won by just 989 votes and was earned a spot in cabinet. He is running again.

The BC Liberals have nominated David Grewal, who was the highest vote-getter to not secure a seat on Vancouver council in 2018.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: David Grewal

BC NDP: George Chow

Swing Riding Meter

The BC NDP has won the riding three times since 1991, while the BC Liberals have won it four.

It was the ninth closest race in the province based on winning percentage in 2017. Chow won by 6.3 per cent. The riding was the fourth closest race of the 41 seats the BC NDP won in 2017.

Election Results 2017

BC NDP: George Chow, 10,160 votes (47.7%)

BC Liberal: Suzanne Anton, 9,171 votes (43.2%)

BC Green: Eric Kolotyluk, 1,580 votes (7.5%)

Your Political Party: Harpreet S. Bajwa, 156 votes (0.7%)

Libertarian: Hiroshi Hyde, 155 votes (0.7%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.