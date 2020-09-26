B.C. election 2020: Nanaimo-North Cowichan

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo-North Cowichan is one of those ridings many have driven through. Those who have stopped in on the way up Vancouver Island would have noticed some stunning views and a place that almost always votes NDP.

Doug Routley has been a low profile member of the NDP caucus for years and wasn’t included in John Horgan’s cabinet. But he continues to win elections and hopes to represent the party again.

Routley was first elected in 2005 and has been reelected in 2009, 2013 and 2017. The margin of victory has been pretty consistent for Routley over the last three elections, who won by 18 per cent in 2017.

Longtime Ladysmith town councillor Duck Paterson is running for the BC Liberals. Paterson has sat on council for 32 years.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Doug Routley

BC Liberals: Duck Paterson

BC Greens: Chris Istace

Swing Riding Meter

Nanaimo-North Cowichan was the 45th closest riding in the province in 2017 based on the winning percentage. Routley won by 18.71 per cent. The riding was the 21st closest riding out of the 41 won by the NDP in the last election.

Story continues below advertisement

Election Results 2017

BC NDP: Doug Routley — 12,276 votes (46.89%)

BC Liberals: Alana DeLong — 7,379 votes (28.18%)

BC Greens: Lia Marie Constance Versaevel — 6,252 votes (23.88%)

Independent: Anna Paddon — 274 votes (1.05%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.