B.C. election 2020: Abbotsford South

The big question around the election in Abbotsford South is whether Darryl Plecas will run again.

Plecas famously quit the BC Liberal Party to become the legislature’s speaker and sit as an independent.

The two-term MLA announced at the height of the B.C. legislature spending scandal that he was not going to run again, but only if the mess he discovered was cleaned up. Two special prosecutors are still investigating former clerk Craig James and former sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz.

For now it sounds like Plecas is done with politics. But if he were to run again, he would do so as an independent. As for his chances of success — consider that Vicki Huntington, formerly of Delta South, is the only independent MLA to win her riding in the modern era.

The riding has historically been a Liberal safe seat. Plecas won by more than 5,000 votes in 2017, securing 11,685 votes to beat BC NDP candidate Jasleen Arora, who had 6,297 votes. The BC Greens finished a distant third.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals have nominated Bruce Banman. Banman is currently an Abbotsford city councillor and served as mayor from 2011 to 2014.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Bruce Banman

Swing riding meter

Abbotsford South is not considered a swing riding. The BC Liberals won here by more than 24 per cent in 2017.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Daryl Plecas — 11,683 votes (52.48%)

BC NDP: Jasleen Arora — 6,297 votes (28.29%)

BC Greens: William Flavelle — 3,338 votes (15%)

Christian Heritage Party: Ron Gray — 942 votes (4.23%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.