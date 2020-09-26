B.C. Election 2020: Parksville-Qualicum

Send this page to someone via email

In a sea of orange and green, Parksville-Qualicum stands out. Since 2013 the riding has been the only one the BC Liberals have won on Vancouver Island.

The demographics of the riding skew older and the riding has been represented by the Liberals since 1995.

Michelle Stilwell is searching a third term. The three-time Paralympic Games participant is one of the best wheelchair racers in Canada’s history. Stilwell has four Olympic gold medals to go alongside with her two election victories.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Michelle Stilwell

Swing riding meter

The riding has moved around a bit but has largely been centered around northern Nanaimo, Parksville and Qualicum Beach since 1991. Since then the BC Liberals have won the riding seven times and the NDP once.

Based on victory percentage it was the 37th closest riding in 2017. Of the BC Liberal ridings it was the 17th closest of 43 ridings won.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Michelle Stilwell, 14,468 votes (45.13%)

BC NDP: Sue Powell, 9,189 votes (28.66%)

BC Greens: Glenn Sollitt, 8,157 votes (25.44%)

Refederation: Terry Hand, 245 votes (0.77%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, candidate interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.