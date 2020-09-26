B.C. election 2020: Surrey-Whalley

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey’s downtown core has been the core of the BC NDP’s support the city for a long time.

The party has held the riding of Surrey-Whalley since it was created in 1991 in every election except 2001.

Incumbent energy minister Bruce Ralston is seeking re-election and has served constituents since 2005. He served as jobs minister until he was shuffled into the energy portfolio.

BC Liberal candidate Shaukat Khan is the past president of the Pakistan Canada Association.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Bruce Ralston

BC Liberals: Shaukat Khan

Swing Riding Meter

Surrey-Whalley has been won by the NDP in every election since 1991, except for 2001.

It was the 72nd closest race in the 2017 election based on winning percentage. Ralston won by 28.54 per cent, with about 4,300 votes.

Election Results 2017

BC NDP: Bruce Ralston, 10,315 votes (58.62%)

BC Liberal: Sargy Chima, 5,293 votes (30.08%)

BC Green: Rita Anne Fromholt, 1,893 votes (10.76%)

Communist: George Gidora, 96 votes (0.54%)

