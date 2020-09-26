Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2020: Surrey-Whalley

By Richard Zussman & Simon Little Global News
A map of the Surrey-Whalley riding for B.C.'s 2020 provincial election.
A map of the Surrey-Whalley riding for B.C.'s 2020 provincial election. Elections BC

Surrey’s downtown core has been the core of the BC NDP’s support the city for a long time.

The party has held the riding of Surrey-Whalley since it was created in 1991 in every election except 2001.

Incumbent energy minister Bruce Ralston is seeking re-election and has served constituents since 2005. He served as jobs minister until he was shuffled into the energy portfolio.

BC Liberal candidate Shaukat Khan is the past president of the Pakistan Canada Association.

Nominated Candidates

Trending Stories
  • BC NDP: Bruce Ralston
  • BC Liberals: Shaukat Khan

Swing Riding Meter

Surrey-Whalley has been won by the NDP in every election since 1991, except for 2001.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the 72nd closest race in the 2017 election based on winning percentage. Ralston won by 28.54 per cent, with about 4,300 votes.

Election Results 2017

  • BC NDP: Bruce Ralston, 10,315 votes (58.62%)
  • BC Liberal: Sargy Chima, 5,293 votes (30.08%)
  • BC Green: Rita Anne Fromholt, 1,893 votes (10.76%)
  • Communist: George Gidora, 96 votes (0.54%)

​This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 election coverage here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC electionElections BCBC votesBC election 2020BC Votes 2020Bruce RalstonB.C. election 2020Riding ProfilesSurrey-WhalleySureey-Whalley 2020 election resultsSurrey-Whalley election resultsSurrey-Whalley results
Flyers
More weekly flyers