B.C. election 2020: Kelowna-Mission

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna-Mission is among the safest BC Liberal seats in the province.

The district has changed in size and name as the Okanagan has grown but consistently voted for the Social Credit and Liberal parties for decades, never once electing an NDP MLA.

In 2017, BC Liberal incumbent Steve Thomson came close to tripling the vote share of his NDP competitor, winning close to 58 per cent of the vote.

Thomson served as the forest minister in Christy Clark’s government.

Candidates

None of the major parties have formalized their candidates for this riding.

Swing riding meter

The BC Liberals have won this riding in every election since 1996.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2017, the Liberals won by a hefty margin of 35.94 per cent. There were only seven out of 87 races province-wide where the winner had a larger margin of victory. There were just three ridings where the Liberals won by a larger margin.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Steve Thomson — 13,985 votes (57.64 per cent)

BC NDP: Harwinder Kaur Sandhu — 5,102 votes (21.03 per cent)

BC Greens: Rainer Wilkins — 3,422 votes (14.10 per cent)

BC Conservatives: Charles Hardy — 1,755 votes (7.23 per cent)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.