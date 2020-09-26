B.C. election 2020: Surrey-White Rock

Send this page to someone via email

Tracy Redies was seen as a star recruit for Christy Clark and the BC Liberals in 2017.

The former CEO of Coast Capital Savings was expected to play a key role for the party if it was going to hold onto power. Instead, the Liberals were sent to the opposition benches.

In September 2019, she contracted a rare illness on a trip to Brazil. She struggled with her health, and last July, decided to resign as MLA to become the CEO of Science World.

Read more: BC Liberal MLA stepping down to become next Science World CEO

There will be no byelection to replace her because of the timing of the provincial election. Voters in Surrey-White Rock will be asked to choose a new representative at the same time as everyone else.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Liberals have represented the riding since it was created in 2001, first by Wilf Hurd, then Gordie Hogg, and finally Redies. Redies won in 2017 by a little less than 5,500 votes.

The BC Liberals have nominated Trevor Halford, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on Surrey city council in 2018.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberal: Trevor Halford

Swing Riding Meter

This has been a longtime BC Liberal stronghold since it was created in 1991.

Surrey-White Rock was the 46th closest race in the 2017 election, based on winning percentage. Redies won by 19.28 per cent. It was the 23rd closest BC Liberal seat of the 43 won by the party.

Elections Results 2017

BC Liberals: Tracy Redies, 14,101 votes (49.87%)

BC NDP: Niovi Patsicakis, 8,648 votes (30.59%)

BC Greens: Bill Marshall, 4,574 votes (16.18%)

Independent: Tom Bryant, 950 votes (3.36%)

​This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 election coverage here.