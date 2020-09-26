B.C. election 2020: Chilliwack-Kent

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack-Kent is considered a safe seat for the BC Liberals.

Located in the Fraser Valley, with agriculture as the region’s key industry, versions of this district have reliably elected right wing MLAs for decades.

The NDP made a brief breakthrough in a 2012 byelection — when riding included Hope — and Gwen O’Mahoney took advantage of a vote split between the BC Liberals and BC Conservatives to claim the seat.

In 2015, Hope was removed from the riding.

Current incumbent Laurie Throness recaptured the seat for the BC Liberals in 2013 and has held it since then.

Throness has recently faced criticism after he continued to advertise in a Christian magazine that also carried anti-LGBTQ2 content, despite Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson’s pledge to stop spending money with the publication.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

BC Liberals: Laurie Throness

Swing riding meter

Throness won this riding by a comfortable 20.71 per cent in 2017.

It was the 47th closest of 87 races in that election, and the 24th closest of the 43 seats the BC Liberals won.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: Laurie Throness — 11,841 votes (52.75%)

BC NDP: Patti MacAhonic — 7,273 votes (32.40%)

BC Greens: Josie Bleuer — 3,335 votes (14.85%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.