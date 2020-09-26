B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-Langara

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Lee’s introduction to public office has had some ebbs and flows.

The political newcomer won in 2017 by a little less than 2,000 votes, and wasn’t tapped for then-premier Christy Clark’s short-lived cabinet.

Once Clark resigned, Lee entered the race to replace her as leader of the BC Liberals, surprising many with a strong showing during the party vote.

Despite earning the most votes over the first four rounds, he finished in third place behind runner up Dianne Watts and winner Andrew Wilkinson.

Since then, Lee has served primarily as the critic to the attorney general, and has struggled at times to get big attention.

He will likely hope for a prominent role if Wilkinson is able to defeat BC NDP leader John Horgan.

Story continues below advertisement

But he can’t look past this year’s race. Although Vancouver-Langara has been a Liberal stronghold, there is potential for it to shift if Horgan’s NDP continues to build strength in Metro Vancouver.

The BC NDP has nominated Tessica Truong, the co-founder of CityHive, a group that advocates for youth involvement in civic planning and decision-making.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Michael Lee

BC NDP: Tessica Truong

Swing Riding Meter

The BC Liberals have held Vancouver-Langara since it was created in 1991.

It was the 19th closest race in B.C., based on the winning percentage in 2017. Lee won by 9.4 per cent. The riding was the ninth closest Liberal seat out of the party’s 43 seats won that night.

Election Results 2017

BC Liberals: Michael Lee,10,047 votes (47.46%)

BC NDP: James Wang, 8,058 votes (38.06%)

BC Greens: Janet Fraser, 2,894 votes (13.67%)

Your Political Party: Surinder Singh Trehan, 172 votes (0.81%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.