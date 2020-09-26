B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-Fairview

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver-Fairview has traditionally been a pretty close swing riding. But in 2017, it seemingly changed.

BC NDP candidate George Heyman earned a decisive 6,500 more ballots than BC Liberal hopeful Gabe Garfinkel.

The riding is seen as an perfect storm of the failures of the Christy Clark government — from a lack of public transit options along the Broadway corridor to rising housing costs and a lack of childcare.

The BC Liberals aren’t convinced this district is a foregone conclusion. The party went out and recruited well-known former Vancouver city councillor George Affleck, setting up a battle of the Georges.

Affleck won two terms on council for the Non-Partisan Association. In his second race, he received the second highest number of votes out of all candidates on the ballot.

Heyman is running again. The former executive director of the Sierra Club has represented the riding since 2013 and has served as environment minister since 2017.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: George Heyman

BC Liberals: George Affleck

Swing Riding Meter

Since the riding was created in 2001, the NDP has won it four times (including a 2008 byelection).

The BC Liberals have held the seat twice in that same time, with Gregor Robertson, who would later become Vancouver’s mayor, representing it from 2005 to 2008.

It was the 50th closest race, based on winning percentage in 2017 out of 87 ridings. Heyman won by 22.27 per cent.

Elections Results 2017

BC NDP: George Heyman, 16,035 votes (54.12%)

BC Liberals: Gabe Garfinkel, 9,436 votes (31.85%)

BC Greens: Louise Boutin, 4,007 (13.53%)

Your Political Party: Joey Doyle, 149 (0.50%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.