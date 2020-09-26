B.C. election 2020: Surrey-Fleetwood

Send this page to someone via email

Expect a pitched battle for Surrey-Fleetwood as the three major political parties pour resources into seat-rich Surrey.

The riding has only been around since 2009, but both the BC Liberals and BC NDP have historically been competitive in the rapidly growing city.

NDP incumbent Jagrup Brar won in 2009, but lost four years later to BC Liberal Peter Fassbender, who went on to Christy Clark’s cabinet.

Brar was back again in 2017 and defeated Fassbender amid an orange surge in Metro Vancouver.

He is looking to defend the seat, while the BC Liberals have nominated Gary Thind, a six-year member of the Surrey Board of Trade.

Candidates

BC NDP: Jagrup Brar

BC Liberals: Gary Thind

Swing riding meter

This will only be the fourth time that Surrey-Fleetwood has been up for grabs, and the BC NDP won two of the three elections that have been held there.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Liberals previously held the Surrey-Tynehead riding, from which much of Surrey-Fleetwood was drawn, but the redistribution slightly favoured the NDP.

Brar did well here in 2017, edging Fassbender by more than 3,000 votes, or a margin of 16.85 per cent. The race fell about the middle of the pack in terms of B.C.’s 87 ridings, where it was the 38th closest race based on margin of victory.

2017 Election Results

BC NDP: Jagrup Brar — 11,085 votes (53.58%)

BC Liberals: Peter Fassbender — 7,559 votes (36.73%)

BC Greens: Tim Binnema — 2,004 votes (9.69%)

​This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 election coverage here.