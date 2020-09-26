B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-Kingsway

Send this page to someone via email

This riding is a story of redemption.

A former political staffer who became a politician and rose through the ranks of the BC New Democratic Party to reach the top as leader. But when it was his time him the spotlight, he sputtered and lost a race that he was highly favoured to win.

Cue the comeback: a seat at the cabinet table as health minister, guiding the province through a global pandemic.

That is the Adrian Dix story.

Dix is running for re-election, and in all likelihood, he will return to the legislature. The question is whether he will continue as health minister.

If the NDP loses, he will be out of that job, and if it wins, leader John Horgan will need to decide how he wants a post-election cabinet to look.

Dix has served as MLA since 2005. His margin of victory has grown with each turn at the polls, winning by more than 6,500 votes in 2017.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Adrian Dix

Swing Riding Meter

Vancouver-Kingsway is a solid NDP riding. The party has won it every time since it was created in 1991, except for in 2001, when then-premier Glen Clark lost in a landslide to Gordon Campbell’s BC Liberals.

It was the 77th closest race overall in 2017, based on winning percentage. Dix won by 33.54 per cent.

Elections Results 2017

BC NDP: Adrian Dix, 12,031 votes (60.63%)

BC Liberals: Trang Nguyen, 5,377 votes (27.09%)

BC Greens: Ellisa Calder, 1,848 votes (9.31%)

Conservative Party of BC: Charles Bae, 504 votes (2.54%)

Your Political Party: Brette Mullins, 85 votes (0.43%)

