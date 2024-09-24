SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

B.C. party leaders to clash in sole televised debate on Oct. 8

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 10:05 am
Click to play video: 'UNBC political scientist on week one of the B.C. election campaign'
UNBC political scientist on week one of the B.C. election campaign
WATCH: UNBC political scientist Jason Morris takes us through the highlights from the first few days of the B.C. election campaign.
The leaders of British Columbia’s major political parties will clash head-to-head in the provincial election’s only televised debate early next month.

The B.C. Leaders Debate will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The debate will feature BC NDP Leader David Eby, BC Conservative Party Leader John Rustad and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.

Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl will moderate the debate.

The debate will air on Global BC, Global Okanagan and BC1 and stream live on our website and 980 CKNW Radio.

British Columbians will go to the polls on Oct. 19.

 

