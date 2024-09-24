B.C. party leaders to clash in sole televised debate on Oct. 8

See more sharing options

The leaders of British Columbia’s major political parties will clash head-to-head in the provincial election’s only televised debate early next month.

The B.C. Leaders Debate will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The debate will feature BC NDP Leader David Eby, BC Conservative Party Leader John Rustad and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.

Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl will moderate the debate.

The debate will air on Global BC, Global Okanagan and BC1 and stream live on our website and 980 CKNW Radio.

British Columbians will go to the polls on Oct. 19.