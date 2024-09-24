B.C. party leaders to clash in sole televised debate on Oct. 8

The leaders of British Columbia’s major political parties will clash head-to-head in the provincial election’s only televised debate early next month.
The B.C. Leaders Debate will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The debate will feature BC NDP Leader David Eby, BC Conservative Party Leader John Rustad and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.
Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl will moderate the debate.
Trending Now
The debate will air on Global BC, Global Okanagan and BC1 and stream live on our website and 980 CKNW Radio.
British Columbians will go to the polls on Oct. 19.
- After controversial directive, Quebec now says anglophones have right to English health services
- Michael Kovrig reflects on ‘brutally hard’ Chinese detention: ‘You’re totally alone’
- Conservatives set to table non-confidence motion Tuesday. What to expect
- Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill at least 492 in deadliest day since 2006 war
Comments