B.C. election 2020: West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky is the riding the BC Greens covet, but the BC Liberals just keep on winning.

It spans one of the province’s most magnificent drives: from West Vancouver, through Squamish, past Whistler and into Pemberton. With the mix of urban and rural residents, ski bums, retirees and those looking for a break from the city, the riding offers up a wide mix of voters.

When the Greens were in their early days, it was this riding where they saw there first sign of success. Even though the Liberals won decisively in 2001, the Greens finished second. They have been chasing it ever since.

Jordan Sturdy, the former mayor of Pemberton, has been the MLA since 2013. He will be running again for the Liberals.

Sturdy beat Dana Taylor by 3,200 votes in 2017. The Greens still hope to pick it up, but the climb from a distant second to first place is often a tough one in politics.

Story continues below advertisement

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Jordan Sturdy

Swing Riding Meter

The BC Liberals have held the riding since 1991. Before then, a similar riding was held by Social Credit Party MLA John Reynolds from 1975 to 1991.

It was the 34th closest race out of 87 districts in 2017, based on winning percentage. Sturdy won by 14.4 per cent. It was the 14th closest BC Liberal riding out of 43 seats won by the party.

Election Results 2017

BC Liberals: Jordan Sturdy, 10,449 votes (43.08%)

BC Greens: Dana Taylor, 6,947 votes (28.64%)

BC NDP: Michelle Livaja, 6,532 votes (26.93%)

Libertarian: Michael Cambridge, 186 votes (0.76%)

Independent: Tristan Andrew Galbraith, 143 votes (0.59%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.