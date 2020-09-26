B.C. Election 2020: Burnaby-Edmonds

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby-Edmonds is a Metro Vancouver riding the NDP will need to hold if they intend to form government again.

The riding is historically friendly territory for the party, which has elected an MLA from the area in every election since 1991, with the exception of the BC Liberal sweep in 2001.

NDP incumbent Raj Chouan, who served as deputy speaker in the last sitting of the legislature, has held the seat since 2005.

In the 2017 election Chouhan defeated the BC Liberal candidate in the riding by more than 22 per cent.

Candidates

BC NDP Raj Chouhan

Swing riding meter

Based on the results of the 2017 election, Burnaby-Edmonds is unlikely to be in play.

Out of 87 ridings, this race was the 49th closest in the province based on winning percentage in 2017.

Chouhan won by 22.17 per cent, making it the 22nd closest riding of the 41 ridings won by the NDP.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Raj Chouhan — 9,613 (54.25%)

BC Liberal: Garrison Duke — 5,852 votes (32.08%)

BC Greens: Valentine Wu — 2,436 votes (13.67%)

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.