B.C. election 2020: Surrey-Guildford

Send this page to someone via email

The name may have changed, but Surrey-Guildford remains a potential swing riding.

Before the 2017 election, the bulk of this district was known as Surrey-Tynehead, which had been a BC Liberal bastion since the party won it every time since it was created in 2001.

But the last election was different. Garry Begg, a former RCMP officer and former federal political candidate, used a wave of BC NDP popularity to defeat Amrik Virk, the incumbent cabinet minister and fellow former Mountie.

Begg has built a role for himself in Victoria as government whip and is running again. Past election results in the riding appear to be a bit of anomaly, with Begg winning a seat that his party had never won before — and by more than 2,200 votes.

He’ll looking to prove his margin of victory was no fluke.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Liberals have nominated engineer Dave Hans.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Garry Begg

BC Liberal: Dave Hans

Swing Riding Meter

Surrey-Guildford was contested for the first time in 2017 and won by the BC NDP. But Surrey-Tynehead, the previous riding with the most overlap, was controlled by the BC Liberals from 2001 until 2017.

It was the 27th closest race in the province in 2017, based on winning percentage. Begg won by 12.09 per cent. The riding was the 12th closest race of all ridings won by the BC NDP that year.

Elections Results 2017

BC NDP: Garry Begg, 9,263 votes (49.85%)

B C Liberal: Amrik Virk, 7,015 votes (37.76%)

BC Greens: Jodi Murphy, 1,840 votes (9.90%)

Christian Heritage: Kevin Pielak, 462 votes (2.49%)

​This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 election coverage here.