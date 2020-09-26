B.C. election 2020: Nelson-Creston

Send this page to someone via email

The New Democrats have dominated this Kootenay riding since the early 1970s.

Social Credit and BC Liberal MLAs have scored rare wins in that time, but the NDP has won every election in the riding since 2005 by wide margins.

Veteran MLA and Jobs Minister Michelle Mungall, who has held the seat since 2009, is not running for reelection.

The NDP have nominated Nelson City councillor Brittny Anderson, while the Liberals have nominated restaurant owner and Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce president Tanya Finley.

Nelson and Creston form the main population centres in the riding, which stretches to Yahk in the east and north up Kootenay Lake past Poplar Creek.

Candidates

BC NDP: Brittny Anderson

BC Liberals: Tanya Finley

Swing riding meter

Nelson-Creston has long been fertile ground for the NDP.

Mungall captured the riding with a comfortable 14.03 per cent margin of victory in 2017. It was the 33rd closest race in the province, based on the margin of victory, and the 18th closest of the 41 seats the NDP won.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Michelle Mungall — 7,685 votes (42.19%)

BC Greens: Kim Charlesworth — 5,130 votes (28.16%)

BC Liberals: Tanya Rae Wall — 5,087 votes (27.93%)

Independent: Jesse O’Leary — 164 votes (0.9%)

Independent: Tom Prior — 149 votes (0.82%)

