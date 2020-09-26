B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-Kensington

Send this page to someone via email

The East Vancouver ridings are all very similar. They have deep cultural diversity with a working-class feel.

Other than Vancouver-Fraserview, all of them have also been strong BC NDP territory.

Vancouver-Kensington is no different. Mable Elmore has served the community since 2009. She has grown her support each time at the polls. In the last election, she won by more than 5,000 votes.

Elmore is running again. She has had a minor role in government, but that doesn’t take away from her strong community roots and connection.

Paul Lepage is running for the BC Liberals, who describe him as an Indigenous project-management expert.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Mable Elmore

BC Liberals: Paul Lepage

Swing Riding Meter

Vancouver-Kensington was the 54th closest race in the province based on winning percentage in 2017. Elmore won by 23.41 per cent.

Election Results 2017

BC NDP: Mable Elmore, 12,503 votes (55.57%)

BC Liberals: Kim Jee Chan Logan, 7,236 votes (32.16%)

BC Greens: Simon Alexander Rear, 2,580 votes (11.47%)

Your Political Party: Ramanjit Kaur Dhillon, 181 votes (0.80%)

​This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

