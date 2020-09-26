B.C. election 2020: Prince George-Valemount

Send this page to someone via email

BC Liberal incumbent Shirley Bond is looking for her sixth consecutive win in this riding.

She has held Prince George-Valemount and predecessor Prince George-Mount Robson since 2001. The NDP won it last in 1996.

Bond held multiple cabinet portfolios during the last BC Liberal government, including justice, transportation and education.

The city centre is friendlier territory for the NDP, while Prince George’s outskirts and southern suburbs trend heavily Liberal.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Shirley Bond

Swing Riding Meter

This is considered a safe BC Liberal riding.

Bond beat her NDP opponent by more than 28 per cent in 2017. Of B.C.’s 87 ridings, just 14 saw a larger margin of victory that year. Of the 43 ridings the BC Liberals won, 33 were closer races.

2017 Election Results

BC Liberals: Shirley Bond — 11,209 votes (58.20%)

BC NDP: Natalie Fletcher — 5,694 votes (29.56%)

BC Greens: Nan Kendy — 2,356 votes (12.24%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest candidate information, interviews and events in the campaign.

