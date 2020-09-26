B.C. election 2020: Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Political junkies will be keeping a close eye on Coquitlam-Burke Mountain on election day.

For the NDP, the hotly-contested riding remains an essential pickup in its quest to form a majority government. For the BC Liberals, holding the seat will be essential if it hopes to win power.

The riding was formed in 2009 from parts of three Tri-Cities electoral districts, and while the Liberals have held it for most of the time since then, the NDP has drawn blood here and came within a hair of winning it in 2017.

The NDP’s Jodie Wickens picked the seat up for the NDP in a 2016 by-election.

She was unseated by Liberal incumbent Joan Isaacs in 2017 in an election night thriller, by a margin of just 87 votes.

The 2020 contest is already shaping up to be a key race, with the NDP recruiting popular former area MP Fin Donelly to run as a star candidate.

The NDP has historically performed well in parts of the riding close to the centre of Coquitlam, while the Liberals have reliably won suburbs in the Westwood Plateau area.

Candidates

BC Liberal: Joan Isaacs

BC NDP: Fin Donelly

Swing riding meter

This is among the B.C. districts that could be best characterized as a “swing riding.”

It was the closest of all 87 races in the 2017 provincial election, with the BC Liberals winning by just 0.37 per cent.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: Joan Isaacs — 10,388 votes (44.28%)

BC NDP: Jodie Wickens — 10,301 votes (43.91%)

BC Greens: Ian Soutar — 2,771 votes (11.81%)

