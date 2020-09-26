Menu

Politics

B.C. election 2020: Langley East

By Richard Zussman & Simon Little Global News
A map of the Langley East riding for B.C.'s 2020 provincial election.
A map of the Langley East riding for B.C.'s 2020 provincial election. Elections BC

Langley East is a reliable BC Liberal territory and has always voted for either a Social Credit or Liberal candidate.

Veteran BC Liberal MLA Rich Coleman is not running for reelection. Coleman has held the seat and its predecessor Fort Langley-Aldergrove since 1996.

Coleman won the seat in the 2017 election by more than 7,500 votes.

Candidates

  • BC Conservatives: Ryan Warawa

Swing riding meter

This is a safe Liberal seat.

In 2017, Coleman captured the seat with a comfortable margin of 24.61 per cent. The BC Liberals won 29 of their 43 seats by a more narrow margin, while 60 races province-wide ended with a tighter finish.

2017 election results

  • BC Liberals: Rich Coleman — 16,348 votes (53.45%)
  • BC NDP: Inder Johal — 8,820 votes (28.84%)
  • BC Greens: Bill Masse — 4,968 (16.24%)
  • Libertarian: Alex Joehl — 448 votes (1.47%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.

