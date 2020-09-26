B.C. election 2020: Langley East

Send this page to someone via email

Langley East is a reliable BC Liberal territory and has always voted for either a Social Credit or Liberal candidate.

Veteran BC Liberal MLA Rich Coleman is not running for reelection. Coleman has held the seat and its predecessor Fort Langley-Aldergrove since 1996.

Coleman won the seat in the 2017 election by more than 7,500 votes.

Candidates

BC Conservatives: Ryan Warawa

Swing riding meter

This is a safe Liberal seat.

In 2017, Coleman captured the seat with a comfortable margin of 24.61 per cent. The BC Liberals won 29 of their 43 seats by a more narrow margin, while 60 races province-wide ended with a tighter finish.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: Rich Coleman — 16,348 votes (53.45%)

BC NDP: Inder Johal — 8,820 votes (28.84%)

BC Greens: Bill Masse — 4,968 (16.24%)

Libertarian: Alex Joehl — 448 votes (1.47%)

