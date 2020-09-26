B.C. election 2020: Langley East

Langley East is a reliable BC Liberal territory and has always voted for either a Social Credit or Liberal candidate.
Veteran BC Liberal MLA Rich Coleman is not running for reelection. Coleman has held the seat and its predecessor Fort Langley-Aldergrove since 1996.
Coleman won the seat in the 2017 election by more than 7,500 votes.
Candidates
- BC Conservatives: Ryan Warawa
Swing riding meter
This is a safe Liberal seat.
In 2017, Coleman captured the seat with a comfortable margin of 24.61 per cent. The BC Liberals won 29 of their 43 seats by a more narrow margin, while 60 races province-wide ended with a tighter finish.
2017 election results
- BC Liberals: Rich Coleman — 16,348 votes (53.45%)
- BC NDP: Inder Johal — 8,820 votes (28.84%)
- BC Greens: Bill Masse — 4,968 (16.24%)
- Libertarian: Alex Joehl — 448 votes (1.47%)
